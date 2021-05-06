Swim like a sea lion, splash like a seal: how evolution engineered nature’s underwater acrobats
By David Hocking, Curator of Vertebrate Zoology and Palaeontology, Monash University
Alistair Evans, Associate Professor, Monash University
Felix Georg Marx, Curator Vertebrates, Te Papa Tongarewa
Hazel L. Richards, PhD candidate, Monash University
Shibo Wang, Postdoctoral research fellow, Monash University
New research combines cutting-edge engineering with animal behaviour to explain the origins of efficient swimming in nature’s underwater acrobats: seals and sea lions.
Thursday, May 6, 2021