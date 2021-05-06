Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Applying a gender lens on the budget is not about pitting women against men

By Leonora Risse, Lecturer in Economics, RMIT University
Share this article
It’s about appreciating the ways in which men and women tend to walk different life paths, navigate towards different industries and occupations and take different roles within households and society.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Reducing methane is crucial for protecting climate and health, and it can pay for itself – yet emissions are still rising fast, a new UN report warns
~ Wildfires are contaminating drinking water systems, and it's more widespread than people realize
~ Nocturnal dinosaurs: Night vision and superb hearing in a small theropod suggest it was a moonlight predator
~ Farewell the utopian city. To cope with climate change we must learn from how nature adapts
~ Who would win in a fight between an octopus and a seabird? Two marine biologists place their bets
~ Friday essay: 3 ways philosophy can help us understand love
~ The fatherhood penalty: how parental leave policies perpetuate the gender gap (even in our 'progressive' universities)
~ Swim like a sea lion, splash like a seal: how evolution engineered nature’s underwater acrobats
~ Print isn't dead: major survey reveals local newspapers vastly preferred over Google among country news consumers
~ Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Why not smash the patriarchy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter