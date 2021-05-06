Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reducing methane is good for climate, health and can pay for itself – yet emissions are still rising fast, a new UN report warns

By Drew Shindell, Professor of Climate Sciences, Duke University
The lead author of a new UN report on methane explains the findings and how oil and gas companies could be making money and saving the planet at the same time.


© The Conversation -


