Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Environmental activists are being killed in Honduras over their opposition to mining

By Giada Ferrucci, PhD Student, Faculty of Information and Media Studies, Western University
Share this article
Honduras is the most dangerous country in the world for environmental activists. Those who have opposed mining, hydroelectric, logging and tourism have faced violence and death.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cuba's race to make its own coronavirus vaccine – podcast
~ What this 100-year-old sex trafficking case tells us about modern exploitation and justice
~ Dirty protests: why Irish republican prisoners smeared their cells with faeces to make a political statement during the Troubles
~ Kids with a desk and a quiet place to study do better in school, data shows
~ Why people with disabilities are at greater risk of going hungry – especially during a pandemic
~ Anti-transgender bills are latest version of conservatives' longtime strategy to rally their base
~ What the US can learn from Africa about slavery reparations
~ Why it's time the UK took wrestling seriously
~ Climate change: how bad could the future be if we do nothing?
~ Peacebuilding in Côte d’Ivoire: why it's hard to reintegrate combatants and achieve justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter