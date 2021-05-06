Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Uber drivers avoided — and contributed to — the fate of taxi drivers

By Kam Phung, PhD Candidate in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Luciana Turchick Hakak, Assistant Professor, Organizational Behaviour, University of The Fraser Valley
Madeline Toubiana, Assistant Professor, Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Management, University of Alberta
Sean Buchanan, Assistant Professor of Business Administration, University of Manitoba
Trish Ruebottom, Associate Professor of HR and Management, McMaster University
Taxi drivers and Uber drivers perform the same work, but Uber's categorization as a tech company has contributed to the historical stigma against taxi drivers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


