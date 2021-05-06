5 factors that contribute to students finishing high school
By Ronna Mosher, Assistant Professor in Education (Curriculum and Leadership), University of Calgary
Amber Hartwell, Doctor of Education candidate, University of Calgary
Barbara Brown, Associate Dean, Teaching and Learning, University of Calgary
Relationships, inclusivity, anti-racism and flexibility matter. So does offering students learning opportunities, and supporting and following their transitions over time.
- Thursday, May 6, 2021