Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is "Free Speech?"

Share this article
Former US President Donald Trump reacted angrily when Facebook's oversight panel upheld the platform's decision to keep him off the social media site, claiming that his right to “free speech” had been taken away. But what do the US Constitution and the courts say about the freedom of speech?


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ It's possible to build stronger systems to deliver oxygen: here's what it takes
~ Trump's Facebook ban upheld – but the future of the oversight board is in doubt
~ Grattan on Friday: Unblocking the passage from India
~ The government has pledged over $800m to fight natural disasters. It could be revolutionary — if done right
~ COVAX: Enhance Transparency, Share Intellectual Property
~ Uganda: Reject Sexual Offenses Bill
~ Greece: Custody Bill Puts Women, Children at Risk
~ Climate Crisis A Rising Threat to Maternal Health in the US
~ Afghanistan: Health Care for Women Hit by Aid Cuts
~ Myanmar: Junta Bans Satellite Television
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter