It's possible to build stronger systems to deliver oxygen: here's what it takes
By Hamish Graham, Paediatrician, Royal Children's Hospital; Research Fellow, Centre for International Child Health, Royal Children's Hospital
Adegoke Falade, Professor of Paediatrics, Department of Paediatrics, University of Ibadan
An effective oxygen system requires prompt recognition of who needs oxygen, a reliable oxygen supply and safe delivery to those who need it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 6, 2021