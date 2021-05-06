Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump's Facebook ban upheld – but the future of the oversight board is in doubt

By Elaine Fahey, Professor of Law and Jean Monnet Chair of Law & Transatlantic Relations, City Law School, City, University of London
Referred to by some as Facebook’s “supreme court”, the oversight board tasked with reversing or upholding Facebook’s content moderation decisions has ruled that the social media company’s ban of Donald Trump should be maintained.

The board upheld Facebook’s January 7 decision to ban…


© The Conversation -


