Human Rights Observatory

The government has pledged over $800m to fight natural disasters. It could be revolutionary — if done right

By Paul Barnes, Research Fellow (Disaster & Urban Resilience), UNSW
Australians have endured floods, bushfires and hailstorms and more over the last two years. The government is better aligning policy to deal with disasters, but its plan is somewhat half-baked.


© The Conversation -


~ Russia: Withdraw New Batch of Oppressive Laws
