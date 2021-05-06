Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Pledges Support for Covid-19 Intellectual Property Waiver

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Supporters attend the Rally for Vaccine Access for Everyone, Everywhere on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Eric Kayne/AP Images for Social Security Works) People around the world facing the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic have reason to feel more hopeful today. The Biden administration has announced support for India and South Africa’s proposal to waive intellectual property rules on Covid-19 vaccines “until widespread vaccination is in place globally. “These extraordinary times and circumstances ... call for extraordinary measures,” said US Trade…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The government has pledged over $800m to fight natural disasters. It could be revolutionary — if done right
~ COVAX: Enhance Transparency, Share Intellectual Property
~ Uganda: Reject Sexual Offenses Bill
~ Greece: Custody Bill Puts Women, Children at Risk
~ Climate Crisis A Rising Threat to Maternal Health in the US
~ Afghanistan: Health Care for Women Hit by Aid Cuts
~ Myanmar: Junta Bans Satellite Television
~ How do we actually investigate rare COVID-19 vaccine side-effects?
~ What are waterspouts, and how do they form? An expert explains
~ COVID has made one thing very clear — we do not know enough about Australians overseas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter