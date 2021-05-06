Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Custody Bill Puts Women, Children at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protest outside the Greek Parliament in Athens on March 27, 2021 against a bill that would introduce compulsory equal joint custody of children in cases of separation or divorce.  ©2021 Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via AP. (Athens) – A bill to amend child custody provisions in Greece’s civil code disregards risks for domestic violence victims that would put women and children in jeopardy, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill, "Reforms regarding parent-child relations and other family law issues,” is expected to be introduced in parliament in early May 2021. It would…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The government has pledged over $800m to fight natural disasters. It could be revolutionary — if done right
~ COVAX: Enhance Transparency, Share Intellectual Property
~ Uganda: Reject Sexual Offenses Bill
~ Climate Crisis A Rising Threat to Maternal Health in the US
~ Afghanistan: Health Care for Women Hit by Aid Cuts
~ Myanmar: Junta Bans Satellite Television
~ How do we actually investigate rare COVID-19 vaccine side-effects?
~ What are waterspouts, and how do they form? An expert explains
~ COVID has made one thing very clear — we do not know enough about Australians overseas
~ Russia: Withdraw New Batch of Oppressive Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter