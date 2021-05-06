Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate Crisis A Rising Threat to Maternal Health in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Farmworkers, considered essential workers under the current Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, work a strawberry field in Santa Paula, California, April 15, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Mother’s Day in the United States is typically associated with spring, and new life. But because of the climate crisis, Mother’s Day also heralds hotter summers with more and longer heat waves, worsening North Atlantic hurricane season, and terrifying wildfires in the months ahead. An increasingly important public health event – Heat Awareness Day – follows on May 31. Climate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The government has pledged over $800m to fight natural disasters. It could be revolutionary — if done right
~ COVAX: Enhance Transparency, Share Intellectual Property
~ Uganda: Reject Sexual Offenses Bill
~ Greece: Custody Bill Puts Women, Children at Risk
~ Afghanistan: Health Care for Women Hit by Aid Cuts
~ Myanmar: Junta Bans Satellite Television
~ How do we actually investigate rare COVID-19 vaccine side-effects?
~ What are waterspouts, and how do they form? An expert explains
~ COVID has made one thing very clear — we do not know enough about Australians overseas
~ Russia: Withdraw New Batch of Oppressive Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter