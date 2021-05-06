Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Health Care for Women Hit by Aid Cuts

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Falling donor support for essential services in Afghanistan is reducing women’s access to essential health care, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. More cuts are likely in coming months following the announcement by United States President Joe Biden that the US will withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.  May 6, 2021 “I Would Like Four Kids — If We Stay Alive” Women’s Access to Health Care in Afghanistan Download the full report in English Download the Summary & Recommendations The 39-page report, “‘I Would…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The government has pledged over $800m to fight natural disasters. It could be revolutionary — if done right
~ COVAX: Enhance Transparency, Share Intellectual Property
~ Uganda: Reject Sexual Offenses Bill
~ Greece: Custody Bill Puts Women, Children at Risk
~ Climate Crisis A Rising Threat to Maternal Health in the US
~ Myanmar: Junta Bans Satellite Television
~ How do we actually investigate rare COVID-19 vaccine side-effects?
~ What are waterspouts, and how do they form? An expert explains
~ COVID has made one thing very clear — we do not know enough about Australians overseas
~ Russia: Withdraw New Batch of Oppressive Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter