Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Bans Satellite Television

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger sign of defiance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on April 23, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar junta added a ban on satellite television to existing restrictions on the internet and media, tightening its grip over information in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 4, 2021, the ruling State Administration Council announced that anyone using satellite dishes to watch television faces up to one year in prison or a fine of K500,000 (US$320). The military junta claimed that “illegal organizations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The government has pledged over $800m to fight natural disasters. It could be revolutionary — if done right
~ COVAX: Enhance Transparency, Share Intellectual Property
~ Uganda: Reject Sexual Offenses Bill
~ Greece: Custody Bill Puts Women, Children at Risk
~ Climate Crisis A Rising Threat to Maternal Health in the US
~ Afghanistan: Health Care for Women Hit by Aid Cuts
~ How do we actually investigate rare COVID-19 vaccine side-effects?
~ What are waterspouts, and how do they form? An expert explains
~ COVID has made one thing very clear — we do not know enough about Australians overseas
~ Russia: Withdraw New Batch of Oppressive Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter