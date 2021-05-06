COVID has made one thing very clear — we do not know enough about Australians overseas
By George Tan, Research Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Andrew Taylor, Associate professor, Charles Darwin University
Kelly McDougall, Research fellow, University of South Australia
The COVID-19 crisis has thrust a largely unseen part of Australia’s population firmly into the national spotlight.
These are the Australians who live and work abroad — our diaspora.
For more than a year, we have been hearing harrowing stories of Australians unable to get home. Most recently, there is the distress of those in India, currently…
- Thursday, May 6, 2021