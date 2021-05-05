Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Facebook created its own ‘supreme court’ for judging content – 6 questions answered

By Siri Terjesen, Phil Smith Professor of Entrepreneurship & Associate Dean, Research & External Relations, Florida Atlantic University
The social media giant's third-party review panel upheld Facebook's ban on Donald Trump. A corporate governance expert explains why Facebook created the Oversight Board.


© The Conversation -


