Human Rights Observatory

Reporter murdered in northwestern Mexico’s Sonora state

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is extremely concerned about the safety of journalists in northwestern Mexico’s Sonora state, where a reporter has just been murdered and two others have been missing for weeks. The local and federal authorities must do everything possible to shed light on these cases and rein in the spiralling violence against the media, RSF said. In a tragic irony, reporter Benjamín Morales Hernández’s body was found at the side of a road between Caborca and Sonoyta, two towns near the US border, on 3 May, World Press Freedom Day, on


© Reporters without borders


