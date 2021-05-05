Early humans used fire to permanently change the landscape tens of thousands of years ago in Stone Age Africa
By Jessica Thompson, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Yale University
David K. Wright, Professor of Archaeology, Conservation and History, University of Oslo
Sarah Ivory, Assistant Professor of Geosciences, Penn State
Combining evidence from archaeology, geochronology and paleoenvironmental science, researchers identified how ancient humans by Lake Malawi were the first to substantially modify their environment.
