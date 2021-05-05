Tolerance.ca
Adults are more generous in the presence of children – new research

By Lukas J. Wolf, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Psychology, University of Bath
Geoff Haddock, Professor of Social Psychology, Cardiff University
Gregory Maio, Professor of Psychology, University of Bath
Most of us assume that we tend to be kinder towards children than we are to adults. Past research confirms this assumption, showing that we’re more caring towards children, and that this effect even extends to being more helpful and empathic towards baby-faced adults.

But no work has been done to examine whether the mere presence of children encourages us to be compassionate…


© The Conversation -


