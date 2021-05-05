Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Rwanda, genocide commemorations are infused with political and diplomatic agendas

By André Guichaoua, Professeur des universités, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Share this article
A survey of the commemorations since 2014 reveals the politicking behind the writing of history and Rwanda's place in the world.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the trees in your local park help protect you from disease
~ Adults are more generous in the presence of children – new research
~ How we discovered the oldest human burial in Africa – and what it tells us about our ancestors
~ How scientists make plant-based foods taste and look more like meat
~ Ontario closes half of its youth detention centres, leaving some young people in limbo
~ Survey shows some bosses are using the pandemic as an excuse to push workers
~ Space weather is difficult to predict — with only an hour to prevent disasters on Earth
~ For the EU's 'Green Deal' to succeed, economic theory must take into account qualitative growth
~ Scottish election: how Brexit and independence referendums split voters into four tribes
~ Interpol: UAE Official’s Candidacy Raises Human Rights Alarms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter