Human Rights Observatory

How scientists make plant-based foods taste and look more like meat

By Mariana Lamas, Research assistant, Centre for Culinary Innovation, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology
In 2019, Burger King Sweden released a plant-based burger, the Rebel Whopper, and the reaction was underwhelming. So, the company challenged its customers to taste the difference.

Burger King Sweden created menu item where customers would have a 50-50 chance of getting a meat burger or a plant-based one. To find out, they had to scan the burger box in Burger King’s app. The results: 44 per cent guessed wrong — customers couldn’t tell the difference.


