For the EU's 'Green Deal' to succeed, economic theory must take into account qualitative growth
By Sergio Focardi, Professor of Finance at l’ESILV et à l'EMLV, member of De Vinci Research Center, Pôle Léonard de Vinci – UGEI
Davide Mazza, Professor of Finance, Pôle Léonard de Vinci – UGEI
Manon Rivoire, PhD student at Polytechnique School (CMAP) and ESILV (DVRC) in mathematics for finance and data sciences, Pôle Léonard de Vinci – UGEI
To achieve sustainable growth under the constraint that consumption is independent from the use of natural resources, we must move along the path of qualitative growth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 5, 2021