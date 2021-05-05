Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For the EU's 'Green Deal' to succeed, economic theory must take into account qualitative growth

By Sergio Focardi, Professor of Finance at l’ESILV et à l'EMLV, member of De Vinci Research Center, Pôle Léonard de Vinci – UGEI
Davide Mazza, Professor of Finance, Pôle Léonard de Vinci – UGEI
Manon Rivoire, PhD student at Polytechnique School (CMAP) and ESILV (DVRC) in mathematics for finance and data sciences, Pôle Léonard de Vinci – UGEI
Share this article
To achieve sustainable growth under the constraint that consumption is independent from the use of natural resources, we must move along the path of qualitative growth.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the trees in your local park help protect you from disease
~ Adults are more generous in the presence of children – new research
~ In Rwanda, genocide commemorations are infused with political and diplomatic agendas
~ How we discovered the oldest human burial in Africa – and what it tells us about our ancestors
~ How scientists make plant-based foods taste and look more like meat
~ Ontario closes half of its youth detention centres, leaving some young people in limbo
~ Survey shows some bosses are using the pandemic as an excuse to push workers
~ Space weather is difficult to predict — with only an hour to prevent disasters on Earth
~ Scottish election: how Brexit and independence referendums split voters into four tribes
~ Interpol: UAE Official’s Candidacy Raises Human Rights Alarms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter