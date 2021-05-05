Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scottish election: how Brexit and independence referendums split voters into four tribes

By Fraser McMillan, Research Associate (Politics), University of Glasgow
Ailsa Henderson, Head of Politics and International Relations, University of Edinburgh
Jac Larner, Lecturer, Politics, Cardiff University, Cardiff University
Share this article
The previous Scottish parliament election, in 2016, came less than two years after the country’s historic referendum on independence from the rest of the United Kingdom. That contest – a Pyrrhic victory for the pro-union side – reshaped Scottish politics. The party system consolidated around voters’ constitutional preferences, and the ruling Scottish National Party’s hold on pro-independence voters led it to a strong victory in 2016, even as it lost some of its 2011 supporters.

A quick look at opinion polls…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the trees in your local park help protect you from disease
~ Adults are more generous in the presence of children – new research
~ In Rwanda, genocide commemorations are infused with political and diplomatic agendas
~ How we discovered the oldest human burial in Africa – and what it tells us about our ancestors
~ How scientists make plant-based foods taste and look more like meat
~ Ontario closes half of its youth detention centres, leaving some young people in limbo
~ Survey shows some bosses are using the pandemic as an excuse to push workers
~ Space weather is difficult to predict — with only an hour to prevent disasters on Earth
~ For the EU's 'Green Deal' to succeed, economic theory must take into account qualitative growth
~ Interpol: UAE Official’s Candidacy Raises Human Rights Alarms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter