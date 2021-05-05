Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netanyahu corruption trial sheds light on meddling in Israeli media

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the disturbing and unacceptable practices threatening media independence in Israel that have come to light during the evidentiary stage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which began last month and resumed in Jerusalem yesterday. Much of it is focussing on Netanyahu’s’ attempts to manipulate the editorial line of several media outlets and more revelations are expected this week. As the testimony stage was about to begin on 5 April, the prosecutor accus


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Viet Nam: Mother and son unjustly convicted in “travesty of justice”
~ COVID is unlikely to be eliminated – here’s how we’ll treat it in the future
~ Georgia voter suppression efforts may not change election results much
~ Bishops' move to press Biden not to take Communion reflects power struggle in split Catholic Church
~ Do people become more religious in times of crisis?
~ Where coronavirus variants emerge, surges follow – new research suggests how genomic surveillance can be an early warning system
~ MDMA may help treat PTSD – but beware of claims that Ecstasy is a magic bullet
~ How 'socialism' stopped being a dirty word for some voters – and started winning elections across America
~ Taste alone won't persuade Americans to swap out beef for plant-based burgers
~ Upgrades for myGov and My Health Record sites in budget's $1.2 billion digital strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter