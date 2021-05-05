Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID is unlikely to be eliminated – here’s how we’ll treat it in the future

By Tom Wingfield, Infectious Diseases Physician and Senior Clinical Lecturer, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and Honorary Research Associate, University of Liverpool
Miriam Taegtmeyer, Professor of Global Health, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
As people in the UK go back to pubs, socialising and outdoor activities, it feels like the long, hard third wave of COVID-19 in the country is ebbing away and life is slowly returning to normal.

But the reality is that this disease still in full swing. It is devastating other parts of the world including Brazil and India. It is clear that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


