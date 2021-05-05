Where coronavirus variants emerge, surges follow – new research suggests how genomic surveillance can be an early warning system
By Bart C. Weimer, Professor of Population Health & Reproduction, University of California, Davis
Darwin Bandoy, Ph.D. Student in Integrative Pathobiology, University of California, Davis
By merging genomics with classical epidemiology, researchers are able to predict new disease outbreaks based on which viral variants are on the rise.
- Wednesday, May 5, 2021