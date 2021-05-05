Tolerance.ca
Taste alone won't persuade Americans to swap out beef for plant-based burgers

By Anna Mattila, Marriott Professor of Lodging Management, Penn State
New research shows that consumers are more likely to choose a plant-based meat option if they're informed of their social benefits – or the environmental costs of beef consumption.


