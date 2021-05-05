Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are you a climate change hypocrite? Here’s why you shouldn’t worry

By Bennet Francis, Leverhulme Doctoral Scholar in Climate Justice, University of Reading
Share this article
Standing on the deck of Berta Cáceres, the now-iconic pink boat, Emma Thompson addressed a sprawling crowd of protestors and gave a slew of media interviews. It was April 2019, Extinction Rebellion had occupied Oxford Circus in London, and the actress was eager to lend her headline-generating celebrity status to the group’s cause.

As it turned out, however, the tabloids told a different story. “Dame Emma Jets 5,400 Miles to Show How Green She Is!”, the Daily Mail crowed.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Viet Nam: Mother and son unjustly convicted in “travesty of justice”
~ Netanyahu corruption trial sheds light on meddling in Israeli media
~ COVID is unlikely to be eliminated – here’s how we’ll treat it in the future
~ Georgia voter suppression efforts may not change election results much
~ Bishops' move to press Biden not to take Communion reflects power struggle in split Catholic Church
~ Do people become more religious in times of crisis?
~ Where coronavirus variants emerge, surges follow – new research suggests how genomic surveillance can be an early warning system
~ MDMA may help treat PTSD – but beware of claims that Ecstasy is a magic bullet
~ How 'socialism' stopped being a dirty word for some voters – and started winning elections across America
~ Taste alone won't persuade Americans to swap out beef for plant-based burgers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter