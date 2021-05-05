Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccinating Africa against COVID-19: riding a roller coaster of poor information

By Heidi Larson, Senior Lecturer in Epidemiology & Population Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Raji Tajudeen, Head of Division for Public Health Institutes and Research at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Fellow
The story of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination in Africa is slowly unfolding, as more and more countries across the continent receive shipments of the long-awaited vaccines.

These early shipments won’t be enough for all. Some countries have used up the limited supply they have received, while others are still waiting. But some have them, and don’t want them. This is a key challenge that vaccination drives face: vaccine reluctance.

Each country in Africa has its own mix of settings, histories and politics. This produces varied levels of trust and views on how serious COVID-19…


© The Conversation -


