Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We gathered rich insights into child survival in Kenya by mapping patterns over 22 years

By Peter Macharia, Newton Int'l fellow at Lancaster University and Visting researcher, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
Emelda Okiro, Head of Population Health Unit, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
Improvements in child survival globally have been remarkable. Deaths of children under five declined by 59% from 93 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 38 in 2019.

However, 5.2 million child deaths still occurred in 2019. Over half of these were in sub-Saharan Africa. And all five countries with child mortality…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


