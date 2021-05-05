Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change risk is complex: here is a way to assess it

By Nicholas P. Simpson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Africa Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Christopher Trisos, Senior Research Fellow, University of Cape Town
A holistic view of climate change risk considers climate hazards, exposure, vulnerability and the responses to these. It also takes into account how multiple risks interact.


© The Conversation -


