Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elections 2021: what to look out for in Wales

By Anwen Elias, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Voters in Wales are electing representatives to the Welsh parliament (commonly referred to as the Senedd) in the May elections taking place around the UK. For the first time ever, 16 and 17-year-olds will get the vote too, although the significance of this extension to democratic franchise has been largely overlooked in the context of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the other elections taking place on May 6, COVID-19 has made…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


