Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IQ tests: are humans getting smarter?

By Roger Staff, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Ageing, University of Aberdeen
Lawrence Whalley, Emeritus Professor of Mental Health, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
From the algorithms that make our social media accounts function to the sleep-tracking technology in our smartwatches, the world has never seemed so technologically advanced and developed. Which is why it would be easy to assume that with each generation, humans are getting smarter. But is this the case?

It’s a question many scientists have pondered, particularly so given that throughout the 20th century the average score on IQ…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Viet Nam: Mother and son unjustly convicted in “travesty of justice”
~ Netanyahu corruption trial sheds light on meddling in Israeli media
~ COVID is unlikely to be eliminated – here’s how we’ll treat it in the future
~ Georgia voter suppression efforts may not change election results much
~ Bishops' move to press Biden not to take Communion reflects power struggle in split Catholic Church
~ Do people become more religious in times of crisis?
~ Where coronavirus variants emerge, surges follow – new research suggests how genomic surveillance can be an early warning system
~ MDMA may help treat PTSD – but beware of claims that Ecstasy is a magic bullet
~ How 'socialism' stopped being a dirty word for some voters – and started winning elections across America
~ Taste alone won't persuade Americans to swap out beef for plant-based burgers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter