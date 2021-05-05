Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japanese reporter held in Myanmar is charged with “false information”

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Japan to take advantage of its privileged relationship with Myanmar’s military government to press for the immediate release of Yuki Kitazumi, a Yangon-based Japanese freelance reporter who has been held for the past two and a half weeks and has just been formally charged. Arrested on 18 April, Yuki Kitazumi was placed in provisional detention the next day and has been held ever since in Insein prison, a jail with notoriously appalling conditions that is locat


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Listed as a "foreign agent", Russia's most popular independent website risks disappearing
~ French reporter says he has been kidnapped in northeastern Mali
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: what should the budget do for women? Jennifer Westacott (BCA) and Michele O'Neil (ACTU)
~ UK elections 2021: your complete guide to the May 6 votes
~ Mental wellbeing is not just beneficial for you – it can also lead to lower healthcare costs
~ Four ways to make sure your passwords are safe and easy to remember
~ Russian feminist activist Yulia Tsvetkova announces hunger strike
~ Community pantries inspire hope amid pandemic and economic crisis in the Philippines
~ Women leaders discuss the campaign for digital rights in Thailand
~ NSW deputy premier threatens to sue FriendlyJordies, reminding us that parody hits in a way traditional media can't
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter