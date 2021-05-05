Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French reporter says he has been kidnapped in northeastern Mali

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Malian and French authorities to do everything possible to obtain the release of Olivier Dubois, a French journalist who says he has been kidnapped by an Islamist armed group in Mali. RSF also offers its support to his family and friends.In a 21-second video that was released today, Olivier Dubois says he was kidnapped by t


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


