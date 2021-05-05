Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: what should the budget do for women? Jennifer Westacott (BCA) and Michele O'Neil (ACTU)

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
What do business and union leaders believe should be in a budget that is designed in part to pitch to women?

Jennifer Westacott, CEO of the Business Council of Australia, says as well as spending on childcare – which we already know about – the budget should improve women’s access to superannuation.

“Women have been very, very disadvantaged in that superannuation system - they are retiring with very small savings.”

“The superannuation and the childcare go hand in hand because we know that the reason many women don’t have adequate super is because they’ve taken…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Listed as a "foreign agent", Russia's most popular independent website risks disappearing
~ Japanese reporter held in Myanmar is charged with “false information”
~ French reporter says he has been kidnapped in northeastern Mali
~ UK elections 2021: your complete guide to the May 6 votes
~ Mental wellbeing is not just beneficial for you – it can also lead to lower healthcare costs
~ Four ways to make sure your passwords are safe and easy to remember
~ Russian feminist activist Yulia Tsvetkova announces hunger strike
~ Community pantries inspire hope amid pandemic and economic crisis in the Philippines
~ Women leaders discuss the campaign for digital rights in Thailand
~ NSW deputy premier threatens to sue FriendlyJordies, reminding us that parody hits in a way traditional media can't
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter