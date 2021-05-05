Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK elections 2021: your complete guide to the May 6 votes

By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
As a result of pandemic delays, the UK is holding the largest number of polls ever outside of a general election on May 6. “Super Thursday” will see contests take place for the Scottish parliament, the Welsh Senedd, 143 English councils, 13 city or city region mayors, 39 police and crime commissioners, a Greater London Assembly and to elect an MP for Hartlepool. With some contests overdue from 2020, this is an electoral monster. Nearly 50 million people have a vote.

This is the first electoral test for the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, since his 2019 general election victory. It’s…


