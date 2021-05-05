Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental wellbeing is not just beneficial for you – it can also lead to lower healthcare costs

By Ziggi Ivan Santini, Mental Health Researcher, University of Southern Denmark
David McDaid, Associate Professorial Research Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science
Sarah Stewart-Brown, Chair of Public Health, University of Warwick
Vibeke Jenny Koushede, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology, University of Copenhagen
Share this article
Our study shows that higher levels of mental wellbeing is associated with less money being spent on health and social care.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Listed as a "foreign agent", Russia's most popular independent website risks disappearing
~ Japanese reporter held in Myanmar is charged with “false information”
~ French reporter says he has been kidnapped in northeastern Mali
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: what should the budget do for women? Jennifer Westacott (BCA) and Michele O'Neil (ACTU)
~ UK elections 2021: your complete guide to the May 6 votes
~ Four ways to make sure your passwords are safe and easy to remember
~ Russian feminist activist Yulia Tsvetkova announces hunger strike
~ Community pantries inspire hope amid pandemic and economic crisis in the Philippines
~ Women leaders discuss the campaign for digital rights in Thailand
~ NSW deputy premier threatens to sue FriendlyJordies, reminding us that parody hits in a way traditional media can't
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter