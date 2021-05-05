Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways to make sure your passwords are safe and easy to remember

By Steven Furnell, Professor of Cyber Security, University of Nottingham
Share this article
For more than 15 years, there have been various predictions from tech leaders about the death of passwords. Bill Gates predicted it back in 2004 and Microsoft have predicted it for 2021. There have been numerous similar proclamations in between, alongside ongoing criticism of passwords as an inadequate means of protection.

Yet passwords remain a common aspect of cybersecurity, something people…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Listed as a "foreign agent", Russia's most popular independent website risks disappearing
~ Japanese reporter held in Myanmar is charged with “false information”
~ French reporter says he has been kidnapped in northeastern Mali
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: what should the budget do for women? Jennifer Westacott (BCA) and Michele O'Neil (ACTU)
~ UK elections 2021: your complete guide to the May 6 votes
~ Mental wellbeing is not just beneficial for you – it can also lead to lower healthcare costs
~ Russian feminist activist Yulia Tsvetkova announces hunger strike
~ Community pantries inspire hope amid pandemic and economic crisis in the Philippines
~ Women leaders discuss the campaign for digital rights in Thailand
~ NSW deputy premier threatens to sue FriendlyJordies, reminding us that parody hits in a way traditional media can't
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter