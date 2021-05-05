Tolerance.ca
NSW deputy premier threatens to sue FriendlyJordies, reminding us that parody hits in a way traditional media can't

By Laura Glitsos, Lecturer in Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro is reportedly threatening legal action against YouTuber and political satirist Jordan Shanks, better known as friendlyjordies, over allegedly defamatory and “racist” comments. Shanks’s parodying of Barilaro has included imitating him with a strong Italian accent.

In 2019, Shanks received a similar legal threat from then-politician Clive Palmer after labelling him a “dense humpty dumpty”,…


