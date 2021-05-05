Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Famously fed up’. How the work of feminist writer Kate Jennings changed Australia

By Nicole Moore, Professor of English, UNSW
Share this article
With her incandescent anger, sharp tongue and courage, Kate Jennings spoke to power. Her death offers a moment to reflect on the role of writers as forces of social change.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NSW deputy premier threatens to sue FriendlyJordies, reminding us that parody hits in a way traditional media can't
~ NFTs hit the big league, but not everyone will win from this new sports craze
~ Sports concussions affect men and women differently. Female athletes need more attention in brain research
~ France: Police Expelling Migrant Children
~ Abuse of Cybercrime Measures Taints UN Talks
~ Niger: New Government Should Investigate Massacres
~ Group of Seven Foreign Ministers meet
~ Group of Seven Foreign Ministers meet
~ Fox scents are so potent they can force a building evacuation. Understanding them may save our wildlife
~ The first step to curbing COVID vaccine misinformation is finding out who is most vulnerable. Our research sheds some light
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter