Sports concussions affect men and women differently. Female athletes need more attention in brain research
By Shreya Mcleod, PhD candidate in sport-related concussion, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
James F. Donnelly, Lecturer in Psychology, Faculty of Health; private practice psychologist, Southern Cross University
Jacinda Barclay, an AFLW player who died last year, has had her brain donated to concussion research. In general, women are understudied regards to their long-term brain health.
- Wednesday, May 5, 2021