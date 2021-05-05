Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sports concussions affect men and women differently. Female athletes need more attention in brain research

By Shreya Mcleod, PhD candidate in sport-related concussion, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
James F. Donnelly, Lecturer in Psychology, Faculty of Health; private practice psychologist, Southern Cross University
Jacinda Barclay, an AFLW player who died last year, has had her brain donated to concussion research. In general, women are understudied regards to their long-term brain health.


