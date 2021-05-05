Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Leaders Obsessed with Criticism, Not Medical Shortages

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People wait to get tested for Covid-19 in Hyderabad, India, April 25, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A. Indian groups trying to locate assistance for Covid-19 patients are finding that the requests keep coming. Although the government has attempted to increase medical supply stocks, distribution remains patchy. The authorities have often responded to criticism of such failures with anger and any advice with scorn. India’s solicitor general, during the hearing of a plea to address oxygen shortages in Delhi, said in court, “Let's try and not be a cry baby.” The…


© Human Rights Watch -


