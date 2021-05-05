Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Police Expelling Migrant Children

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A member of the French border police checks identity documents in March 2021 at the Menton-Garavan station, the first French train station for those travelling between Genoa, in Italy, and Nice, in France. © 2021 Sipa via AP Image (Paris) – French police summarily expel dozens of unaccompanied children to Italy each month in violation of French and international law, Human Rights Watch said today. To enable the returns, the police frequently record on official documents different ages or birth dates than the children declared. The authorities have also summarily…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ NSW deputy premier threatens to sue FriendlyJordies, reminding us that parody hits in a way traditional media can't
~ 'Famously fed up’. How the work of feminist writer Kate Jennings changed Australia
~ NFTs hit the big league, but not everyone will win from this new sports craze
~ Sports concussions affect men and women differently. Female athletes need more attention in brain research
~ Abuse of Cybercrime Measures Taints UN Talks
~ Niger: New Government Should Investigate Massacres
~ Group of Seven Foreign Ministers meet
~ Group of Seven Foreign Ministers meet
~ Fox scents are so potent they can force a building evacuation. Understanding them may save our wildlife
~ The first step to curbing COVID vaccine misinformation is finding out who is most vulnerable. Our research sheds some light
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter