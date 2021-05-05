Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: New Government Should Investigate Massacres

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Niger's newly elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, gestures at his party headquarters after the announcement of his election in Niamey, Niger, on February 23, 2021. © 2021 Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Niger’s first democratic transition since independence provides President Mohamed Bazoum’s new administration with an opportunity to prioritize accountability for alleged war crimes committed by all sides in Niger’s armed conflict, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the new justice and defense ministers. Massacres by alleged armed Islamist…


© Human Rights Watch -


