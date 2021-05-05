Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Male voices dominate the news. Here's how journalists and female experts can turn this around

By Kathryn Shine, Journalism Discipline Lead, Curtin University
Share this article
Research shows men's voices are heard in media reports far more frequently than women's. Here are some ways journalists and sources can improve this.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fox scents are so potent they can force a building evacuation. Understanding them may save our wildlife
~ The first step to curbing COVID vaccine misinformation is finding out who is most vulnerable. Our research sheds some light
~ Cambodia: End Food Insecurity, Abuses During Lockdown
~ Open letter from retired military : a plot against the Republic ?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ India’s Leaders Obsessed with Criticism, Not Medical Shortages
~ These 3 tips will help you create a thriving pollinator-friendly garden this winter
~ After 140 years, researchers have rediscovered an important Aboriginal ceremonial ground in East Gippsland
~ We have so many good reasons to give international students hope, so why the lack of government urgency?
~ China does not want war, at least not yet. It's playing the long game
~ India is facing a terrible crisis. How can Australia respond ethically?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter