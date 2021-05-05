Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: End Food Insecurity, Abuses During Lockdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Military Police patrol the 'Red Zone' to ensure people abide by the lockdown measures.  © 2021 Andy Ball / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government should immediately grant United Nations agencies and aid groups unrestricted access to residents under strict lockdown in Covid-19 “red zones,” Human Rights Watch said today. The UN Country Team and donor countries should also publicly call on the government to end abusive police enforcement of public health measures. In response to a rapid spike in Covid-19 cases, Cambodian authorities, as of April 29,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


