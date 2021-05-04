Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India is facing a terrible crisis. How can Australia respond ethically?

By Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine, Monash University
Ian Kerridge, Professor of Bioethics & Medicine, Sydney Health Ethics, Haematologist/BMT Physician, Royal North Shore Hospital and Director, Praxis Australia, University of Sydney
Wendy Lipworth, Senior Research Fellow, Bioethics, University of Sydney
Share this article
Providing foreign aid is not always straightforward. But here are some practical ways Australia might be able to help India.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ These 3 tips will help you create a thriving pollinator-friendly garden this winter
~ After 140 years, researchers have rediscovered an important Aboriginal ceremonial ground in East Gippsland
~ We have so many good reasons to give international students hope, so why the lack of government urgency?
~ China does not want war, at least not yet. It's playing the long game
~ Developing countries need to chart their own course to net zero emissions
~ Gut feel or rational analysis? Both may be vital in finding winning ideas for new markets
~ Are graphene-coated face masks a COVID-19 miracle – or another health risk?
~ New Chia cryptocurrency promises to be greener than Bitcoin, but may drive up hard drive prices
~ Selling a buffalo for a brain scan: India's COVID-19 crisis reveals deep fractures in its health system
~ If New Zealand can radically reform its health system, why not do the same for welfare?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter