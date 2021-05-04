Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gut feel or rational analysis? Both may be vital in finding winning ideas for new markets

By Thomas Gillier, Associate Professor, Grenoble Ecole de Management, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Fiona Schweitzer, Full Professor of Marketing, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Tobias Röth, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Kassel
New research sheds light on how to steer a path between nurturing novel ideas and also subjecting them to the rigorous scrutiny needed to ensure they are truly viable.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


